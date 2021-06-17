Expand / Collapse search

Alzheimer's Awareness: Milwaukee buildings light up purple on June 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee buildings will be lighting up purple on Sunday, June 20 for Alzheimer's Awareness. 

Purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer's Association and June 20 is the day with the most daylight of the year. The Alzheimer's Association announced in a news release that it is honoring this day to recognize the long journey families have, and shine a light on the darkness of the disease.

Buildings across Wisconsin will be illuminated purple to support Alzheimer’s and dementia. They include: 

  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport MKE sign (above)
  • Gas Light Building
  • US Bank Center
  • Pfister Hotel
  • Hyatt Regency, 600 E. Wisconsin Avenue
  • Lakefront Brewery's Kegnado (art installation)
  • Milwaukee Downtown (301 W. Wisconsin Ave.)
  • Overture Center for the Arts (Madison)
  • Copeland Park (La Crosse)
  • Others are encouraged to participate by lighting up their homes and buildings.

The news release says Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation. More than 120,000 Wisconsinites are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 196,000 serve as caregivers.

