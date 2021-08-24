Alverno College requires masks in all public indoor campus spaces

article

Alverno College is requiring masks in all public indoor campus spaces, including classrooms. Weekend classes begin Friday evening -- and weekday classes begin Sept. 1.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, the college is only mandating COVID-19 vaccines for resident students and Residence Life staff. For all other students, faculty and staff we are strongly encouraging vaccination.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

College officials say they are closely monitoring conditions – and we may require vaccinations in the future, based on recommendations from medical experts.