Alverno College requires masks in all public indoor campus spaces

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Education
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Alverno College is requiring masks in all public indoor campus spaces, including classrooms. Weekend classes begin Friday evening -- and weekday classes begin Sept. 1. 

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, the college is only mandating COVID-19 vaccines for resident students and Residence Life staff. For all other students, faculty and staff we are strongly encouraging vaccination. 

College officials say they are closely monitoring conditions – and we may require vaccinations in the future, based on recommendations from medical experts.

