Alverno College money woes; program changes, staff reduction recommended

Alverno College officials announced on Monday, April 29 that soon they anticipate program changes and a reduction of faculty and staff positions in the face of financial challenges.

Alverno officials say there are "ongoing financial pressures within the higher education landscape, particularly among small private institutions." They feel the need to take proactive measures.

In the next 60 days, Alverno plans to recommend the changes to programs and staffing to its Board of Trustees – in order to safeguard the financial sustainability of the college.

In a statement, school officials said the following:

"These are challenging and uncertain times for higher education and Alverno, but our dedication to providing exceptional educational experiences and fostering community involvement remains resolute."