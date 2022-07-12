Alligator found, Kenosha's north side; reptile now at sanctuary

article

The Kenosha Police Department found a little alligator "taking a stroll" on the city's north side on Tuesday morning, July 12.

A Facebook post by the department said the reptile was turned over to a reptile sanctuary.

Alligator found on Kenosha's north side (Credit: Kenosha Police Department)

Earlier this month, a small alligator was netted in Long Lake – that's in the Fond du Lac County town of Osceola. Kids who were swimming in the lake spotted the reptile and captured it.

An alligator that was found in Fond du Lac County's Long Lake is seen July 6, 2022, at J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha. (WLUK/Chris Schattl)

A person claiming to be the owner of the Fond du Lac County gator came forward. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue arranged to have Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan take the animal. The owner agreed that would be best for the alligator. We have learned this alligator arrived in Athens, Michigan on Tuesday.