Alleged carjacker shot by police near Franklin Walmart after pursuit, crash

A man was shot and killed by police outside a Walmart in Franklin Friday morning, Sept. 3. This, after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles, led police on a high-speed chase and kidnapped one of the drivers while armed with a firearm.

Investigators believe this incident began early Friday in Milwaukee, where the suspect is reported to have kidnapped a male victim near 26th and Mitchell, a release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon.

The suspect then drove the victim to at least three stores along 27th Street where the victim reported to store personnel that he had been kidnapped.

The suspect led law enforcement on a pursuit southbound on Interstate 94 at speeds greater than 110 mph. The suspect then exited the freeway at Elm Road and continued north on 27th Street before crashing near 27th and Ryan where he stole another vehicle at gunpoint, according to a release from MCSO.

​​At 27th and Ryan, the suspect engaged in an "armed confrontation" with an Oak Creek police officer before the pursuit continued north on 27th Street where the suspect hit another vehicle near Sycamore.

The suspect got out after the crash holding a firearm and was engaged by four deputies, one Franklin police officer and four Oak Creek police officers. He was fatally shot.

The suspect is a 31-year-old white man from Milwaukee, according to MCSO.

No deputies or officers were injured. No other individuals involved reported physical injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Multiple officers from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, four officers from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. One officer from the Franklin Police Department and multiple officers from the Oak Creek Police Department are all actively involved in this incident at this point," said Sheriff Lucas.

The West Allis Police Department is leading this investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android