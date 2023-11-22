Rainbow Bridge car explosion prompts border closures in Niagara Falls

article

All bridges between Canada and the United States in Western New York are closed following a car explosion Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

All bridges in the Western New York area including Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge in Buffalo, have been shut down.

The closures were initiated after a car exploded at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Buffalo field office is investigating the incident.

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is "closely monitoring the situation."

"I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist," according to a tweet posted to Hochul’s account on Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.