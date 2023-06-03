All in Milwaukee Graduation Plus Program ceremony

All in Milwaukee honored graduates who are less fortunate than others.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson, All in Milwaukee and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee showed support to graduates Saturday, June 3.

A ceremony was held at Cardinal Stritch University.

All in Milwaukee and the Graduation Plus Program help lower-income students achieve their college goals.

Mayor Johnson said the program reminds him of his path to success.

"When I get the honor to engage with All in Milwaukee and the Boys and Girls Club, I see myself," said Mayor Johnson. "I was in a YMCA program that was absorbed by the Boys and Girls Clubs. To engage with those who have the same opportunity means the world to me."