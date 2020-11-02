'All eyes are on Wisconsin:' Democrats react to Trump's visit

Joe Biden last visited Wisconsin on Friday, when he held a small, private event at Mitchell International Airport. But over the weekend, and today -- his campaign surrogates have been on the ground, making a final push to get him elected.

"Wisconsin is really where it’s at," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. "All eyes are on Wisconsin right now."

With just hours to spare, before the polls open Tuesday.

"And that has a lot to do with the fact that Joe Biden is bringing a strong, strong, strong support here," Sen. Klobuchar said.

Supporters of Joe Biden are making a final push to elect the former VP as our next president.

Biden himself, tweeting: "One day, let's win this thing."

"We know the soul of the nation is quite literally on the line, as Joe Biden always states," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said.

If elected, Biden has committed to "make sure every American has access to a free and safe COVID-19 vaccine."

"There is a public health crisis our president refuses to take seriously, he downplays the severity while we have lost almost a quarter-million people in this country," Lt. Gov. Barnes said.

It's a talking point among surrogates, including Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar.

"He is doing it the right way, by saying to people, 'look the virus is going out of control here, it’s not good, it’s not good for people.' We need a president that has a plan, that’s actually going to make good on that plan," she said.

Others, like New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, are encouraging Wisconsinites — no matter what — to make their voices heard.

"You all really are a battleground state, what you do can make a difference in the course of our country, and if you have that kind of power, not to use it, I think that’s a whole lot of wrong," Sen. Booker said.

Biden has been critical of Trump's large campaign rallies and his handling of COVID-19.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we're told any Biden campaign events will likely be virtual.