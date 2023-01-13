Alice Cooper Milwaukee concert; coming to Miller High Life Theatre in May

article

Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to Milwaukee for a concert at Miller High Life Theatre on Wednesday, May 3.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The show on May 3 kicks off at 8 p.m.

A news release says Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock.

Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.