Expand / Collapse search

Alice Cooper Milwaukee concert; coming to Miller High Life Theatre in May

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 03: Musician Alice Cooper performs on stage at Alice Cooper's 20th Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 03, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Rock legend Alice Cooper is coming to Milwaukee for a concert at Miller High Life Theatre on Wednesday, May 3. 

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. The show on May 3 kicks off at 8 p.m.

A news release says Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.