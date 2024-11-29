Albino deer spotted in Greendale, neighboring communities
article
GREENDALE, Wis. - Greendale police, along with those in neighboring communities, have received multiple calls about a "white alpaca or goat in the area."
A post on the Greendale Police Department Facebook page says the white deer has been named Penelope by an unknown person.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Officials say the animal is "going about her business, doing what deer do…prancing and eating." They insist, "there’s no need to call."