Albino deer spotted in Greendale, neighboring communities

The Brief An albino deer has been spotted in Greendale and surrounding communities. Police say the deer is going about its business – and "there is no need to call."



Greendale police, along with those in neighboring communities, have received multiple calls about a "white alpaca or goat in the area."

A post on the Greendale Police Department Facebook page says the white deer has been named Penelope by an unknown person.

Officials say the animal is "going about her business, doing what deer do…prancing and eating." They insist, "there’s no need to call."