Albino deer at John Deere Horicon plant captured, returned to wild

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Albino deer spotted at John Deere Horicon plant (Courtesy: Jesse A.)

A FOX6 viewer shared photos of what he said was an albino deer that broke into the John Deere Horicon plant this week.

Jesse A. shared the photos. He said the deer first appeared in the plant's parking lot Thursday night and eventually got into the building.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was called, Jesse said, and safely captured the animal. The deer was taken back to the wild.