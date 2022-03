article

Alaska U.S. Rep Don Young died Friday night, according to reports.

Young, a Republican who has served in Congress since 1973 and is the longest-serving member of the House, died due to unknown causes, according to Anchorage Daily News .

Young was currently serving out his 25th term and was running for a 26th.

Young was 88-years-old and leaves behind two children.

This is a developing story