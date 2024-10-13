A&J's Halloween House back in Bay View, bringing the scares for a good cause

The Brief A house in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood has once again transformed into a Halloween house. You can find A&J’s Halloween House on South Clement and Idaho Street. Donations raised from the Halloween house go directly to the Pathfinders organization.



Neighbors know it’s coming this time every year.

A Bay View home is being transformed into a Halloween House, but there's a deeper purpose behind the tradition.

The creepy, the scary, the extra terrestrial: it’s all at A&J’s Halloween House on South Clement and Idaho Street in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

A&J's Halloween House

"I just don’t know how, every single year, they just always make something very big, and they take it all down and make something cooler the next year," said Riley McKuen.

She and her family explored the Halloween house on Saturday night.

"My favorite part about it is probably like the big skeleton over there," Riley added.

"I really like how they put the jump scare over there," said Lydia McKuen.

It's spooky!

The frightening and fun display is the brainchild of Andy Reid and Jamie Beauchamp.

They’ve been doing this with different designs for more than 15 years.

"It’s pretty cool once it all comes together," said Jamie Beauchamp.

It took them months to turn these sketches into something memorable.

It came together with wood, paint, proper lighting and passion.

A&J's Halloween House benefits Pathfinders

"We both love ancient aliens. It’s kind of a nod to the TV show, but we had some plans to do stuff with Egypt. Stuff with UFOs and we kind of combined it together," added Beauchamp.

100% of donations raised from the spectacle go directly to Pathfinders. The organization offers support for homeless and abused youth.

A collection box sits on the property.

"We like to continue that relationship with them year after year," said Beauchamp.

Building this year's Halloween House

Families love coming to the spooky spot every year.

"Everything looks very realistic," Riley added.

"Adults feel like kids. Kids are kids. Everyone always has a good feeling when they leave here," said Beauchamp.

The couple said they have raised more than $70,000 for Pathfinders.

The lights are typically shut off before midnight.