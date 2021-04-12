Expand / Collapse search

AJR to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion June 4, 2022

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - AJR on Monday, April 12 announced the 2022 dates for The OK Orchestra Tour. The 27-date tour will kick off on April 28 in Dallas -- they perform in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the BMO Harris Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at AJRbrothers.com/events.

AJR recently released their fourth full-length album ‘OK ORCHESTRA.’ It debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Albums charts.

