Wisconsin air quality advisory, Canadian wildfire smoke

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory Friday, July 14 due to wildfire smoke coming from Western Canada.

The advisory is in effect from noon on Friday through noon Sunday, July 16. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" level to possible scattered areas reaching the "Unhealthy" level.

The DNR said smoke will reach northwest Wisconsin counties Friday afternoon and evening. The heaviest smoke impacts are expected in the southern half of the state, where smoke is expected to arrive early Saturday morning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It is advised to close all windows and doors during heavy smoke – especially overnight – to help prevent smoke from entering homes and buildings.

The event likely will not be as prolonged or as severe as the wildfire smoke event in late June, the DNR said.

Featured article

During this air quality advisory, the DNR recommends people in sensitive groups (those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors) consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else limit prolonged or heavy exertion.

If the Air Quality Index reaches the red "Unhealthy" level, sensitive groups should consider moving events inside, and everyone else should consider avoiding heavy exertion. During the advisory, watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.