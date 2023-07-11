AI game-changer makes leaps toward future by detecting dental diseases earlier than ever: 'Cutting edge'

Artificial intelligence is expediting the race to the future, working its way into medicine, education, and politics. Now it can even save your smile.

Florian Hillen helped trail-blaze the still largely-uncharted territory of A.I. in dentistry by developing VideaHealth, a dental A.I. platform developing software now accessible to 90% of practices across the U.S.

Eager to "transform patient care," the Massachusetts-based A.I. platform boasts the ability to catch harder-to-find cavities and gum disease and keep dentists in the room with patients longer instead of getting too invested in administrative tasks.

"Everyone you meet, everyone in the audience goes to a dentist every year, right? Yet we have over 60 million people who have undiagnosed and undetected dental disease," Hillen said Monday on FOX Business Network's " Cavuto: Coast to Coast ."

AI sign displayed on a phone screen

"It could mean that when you go to a dentist, often some of these diseases are missed. So, for instance, our A.I. takes in your radiographs, and it points out the radiographic bone loss you have in other diseases, which helps the dentist to not miss it."

Using highly-accurate algorithms, the technology gives a second opinion on dental x-ray reading with the goal of catching developing diseases missed by the naked eye.

Hillen told guest anchor Edward Lawrence the software used FDA-cleared technology to identify diseases earlier, allowing patients more time to seek the best treatment options for conditions like periodontal disease.

FILE-An x-ray appears on a screen at a clinic

"That's why this treatment is actually necessary," he explained. "What it does for you and for everyone else is that you get a small treatment now rather than you delay treatment later on, which then has higher costs associated to it as well as it has an impact on your overall health because delayed dental disease, if it doesn't get treated, has an impact on systematic health like diabetes and hypertension."

Hillen said the technology helps alleviate another concern emerging in dental practices across the U.S. by helping accommodate for staff shortages, taking some of the workload off employees by taking on some tasks initially reserved for humans.

"What we enable dentists to do and clinicians is spend less time in the back office doing administrative tasks and spend more time with you in the dental chair doing the treatment," he said.

Lawrence applauded Hillen's vision as being "on the cutting edge," remarking that the technology is the way of the future.

