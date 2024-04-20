'AfterDark: For The Culture' celebrates Black and Brown voices

Come listen to some of Milwaukee's favorite storytellers or drop your name for a chance to share an original poem or true, personal story on culture.

AfterDark: For the Culture features stories, spoken word, and poetry that represent you.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at Radio Milwaukee.

Kim Shine and Alea McHatten joined FOX6 in studio to share more.