After hurricanes, wildfires, American Red Cross needs volunteers

The American Red Cross is in dire need of help — from you.

With hurricanes dropping record rain in the south and wildfires ravaging the west, volunteers are needed to respond. You don't have to be a pair of boots on the ground to make a difference.

Red Cross volunteer check-in near an area effected by wildfires.

Staff with the American Red Cross call this the one-two punch of natural disasters.

"All of those situations have just caused us to have a tremendous need for help. for people on the ground to assist, so the red cross is putting out a call-to-action," said Mark Thomas of the American Red Cross.

Mark Thomas, American Red Cross

The Red Cross is hoping Wisconsinites can bring a little Midwest hospitality to the areas hardest hit.

"We're trying to get people to deploy for two weeks, we will train you, of course, and ensure that you`re never in a position where you`re asked to do something that you`re uncomfortable with - especially in this COVID environment," Thomas said.

Pictures taken by Red Cross staff show just how bad things are.

Red Cross brings wildfire relief.

"It's hard to even comprehend the amount of destruction, and how fast the destruction can happen with these wildfires. it`s just something we`re not used to in Wisconsin," Justin Kern of the Red Cross said.

But with the need for help so great, you don't have to be a pair of "boots on the ground" to chip in.

"The kinds of things that those virtual volunteers do can be anything from responding to people on social media who may be looking for help that way. To helping to do casework, helping to make sure people have all the Ts crossed and Is dotted when it comes to the resources that they have coming their way. to even certified mental health professionals," Kern said.

Virtual volunteers help those in need.

So if you're tired of waiting for some good news — go be a part of making it happen.

"It does take a toll, but it is, it is, a good fight," Kern said.

Volunteers are needed all across the country.

And if you'd like to answer their call-to-action, CLICK HERE.