Adults with special needs bring all-inclusive mural to life at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point





FOX POINT -- A new all-inclusive mural has been born out of the coronavirus pandemic.



It was completed Tuesday, July 14 at The Friendship Circle in Fox Point with help from artists and adults with special needs.



The mural depicts the meaning of coming together during these unprecedented times.



One participant at a time was allowed to work on the mural in an effort to practice social distancing.



It's an effort to help people cope amid COVID-19.



