Admirals raise $257K for charity during the 2024-25 season

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals raised more than $257,000 for charitable causes during the 2024-25 season. A big part of that money came from the annual charity game. The team also held two jersey auctions, raising more than $110,000 for various charities such as Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, and Froedtert Hospital.



"We are proud to make such a meaningful impact on our community," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We are grateful to our amazing fans for giving remarkable support to these causes, and we know that the impact that this money has is significant."

The single biggest donation the team makes each season is the annual charity game, where $3 from each ticket sold goes back to a local charity, which was Children’s Wisconsin this season.

That game on March 16 was one of two sell-outs for the year and raised more than $28,000 from the team alone.

The Admirals go on to say that another large part of the team’s charitable support comes from the Community Partners program, which was designed to pair the team with local companies to raise money based on the accumulation of stats throughout the year, i.e, $10 for each Admiral's goal.

That amount is matched by the Admirals Power Play Foundation and benefits the companies’ charity of choice. It also includes the Ads Chuck-a-Puck program, which is presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

This year’s partners and their respective charities include:

Traction Factory, $50 per power play goal during the regular season and $100 per power play goal in the playoffs benefiting ABCD (After Breast Cancer Diagnosis)

Baker Tilly, $1 per save during the regular season and $2 from every save in the playoffs benefiting the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin

Continental Properties, $15 per assist, benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin and The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Associated Bank, $75 per power-play goal benefiting The Hunger Task Force

Northwestern Mutual, $100 for every Admirals goal donated to Children’s Wisconsin

Rite Hite, $2 from every shot on goal to the We Energies STEM Center at MSOE

The Admirals have also hosted a pair of jersey auctions this season where the team wears specially designed jerseys and then auctions them off via silent auction.

The team raised more than $110,000 during these two games and that money raised benefited Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Wounded Warrior Project, ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter, Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin Clinical Cancer Research Center and the Admirals Power Play Foundation.