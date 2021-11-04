Admirals offer free tickets to veterans Saturday

All veterans and active military personnel are invited to watch the Admirals take on the Iowa Wild at UWM Panther Arena this Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Limited to six tickets per military personnel, immediate family members are also encouraged to attend the home game, courtesy of the USO Wisconsin and United Steel Workers Local 209.

"This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games," said Greenberg. "These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done."

In order to claim your free tickets, vets and active military should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com to request tickets.

In addition, all veterans and active military personnel will receive 10% off in the Arena Team Store.

