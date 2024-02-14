Admirals, Landmark Credit Union raise money for Children's Wisconsin

article

The Milwaukee Admirals and Landmark Credit Union teamed up Monday to raise money for Children's Wisconsin.

The annual Chain of Hearts campaign tradition spans three decades. As part of the campaign, people can buy a paper link for $1 or a paper heart for $10.

"It really feels great because it's local, it's here in our community," said Brian Melter, Landmark Credit Union chief experience officer. "Children's is a great cause. Being a parent myself, love to see the research that they're doing and, hopefully, helping kids in our local community as well, so it's wonderful."

This year's campaign started Jan. 30 and runs through Sunday. Community members can also participate by attending the Admirals' charity game on March 3, when $3 from each ticket sold will support Children's Wisconsin.