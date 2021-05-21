Add Korean Turkey Burgers to your grilling lineup

It’s time to fire up the grill, Memorial Day is right around the corner! Warmer weather calls for outdoor BBQs filled with delicious and perfectly charred food. Looking to impress your guests with your grill master skills? Meghan Sedivy, Fresh Thyme Market’s Registered Dietitian and Industry Expert joins FOX6 WakeUp to share one of her favorite flip-worthy recipes.

Korean Turkey Burgers are not only delicious but add a little spice to your grilling lineup.

1. First, you will need a large bowl to use for combining all of your ingredients. Take your ground turkey, chopped green onion, breadcrumbs, sesame oil, ginger and garlic and mix together.

a. Turkey is generally lower in saturated fat then other ground meats and may be a better choice for heart health making it a great ground meat to add to your burger patty lineup.

2. After that, you will form your burgers. Shape the mixture into four patties, make a thumbprint in the middle of the burger then refrigerate for 20 minutes allowing them to firm up and take better shape.

a. Making a thumbprint in the middle of the burger will help the burger cook evenly, prevent the burger from shrinking, and keep the meat nice and juicy

3. Once the burgers are firm, coat your patties with olive oil spray to prevent them from sticking to the grill and prepare your grill for direct cooking over medium heat.

4. Now comes the fun part, time to showcase your grill master skills! You will want to grill the burgers for 12 minutes, flipping with tongs or a spatula only once.

a. As a rule of thumb, always cook your burgers on medium direct heat and be sure not to push the burger against the grates as it may burn the burger and create unwanted flames.

5. Place your buns, cut sides down, onto the grill and heat for about 1 minute.

6. Remove the burgers from the grill and start building your burger

a. Place the individual patties on the buns and dollop with siracha mayo.

b. Next, kick up the flavor and nutrients with toppings.

i. I like to create a mini salad on top of my burger with arugula, cucumbers, and carrots as an easy way to increase my nutrient intake and add a little extra flavor and texture

c. Place the remaining bun on top and enjoy!

Check out Freshthyme.com for this Korean Turkey Burger recipe and more delicious grilling recipes perfect for Memorial Day Weekend. And be sure to stop into any of our WI Fresh Thyme Market locations for all your ingredient needs.