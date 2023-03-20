Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize for comedy surrounded by co-stars Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, others

article

Comedy icon Adam Sandler was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor during a ceremony at Washington’s Kennedy Center late Sunday night.

Several of Sandler’s co-stars and other comedic and entertainment stars attended including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzmán, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller.

Sandler, 56, first rose to national prominence during his five years serving as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live." He then went on to launch a wildly successful movie career.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"Who has lasted this long and stayed this beloved?" Carvey said on the Kennedy Center red carpet, according to the Associated Press. "Nobody keeps this up for this long."

Known for top hits including "Happy Gilmore," "The Wedding Singer" and "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," Sandlers’ movie career spans more than 30 films that have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.

He has also excelled in multiple dramas including films like "Punch Drunk Love" and "Uncut Gems."

Guzman, another co-star, also praised Sandler's "total commitment to something that was so far out of his element."

"He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him," said Buscemi, who has starred alongside Sandler in several flicks.

Buscemi also praised Sandler's musical comedy, including "The Chanukah Song," which became a multi-platinum hit.

"His comedy songs alone deserve this reward," he said.

Sandler is the seventh former SNL cast member to receive the Mark Twain Prize, joining Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Will Farrell, Billy Crystal, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louise-Dreyfus. Other producers and writers have won the award.

Recipients are each honored with a night of testimonials and video tributes. Sandler’s ceremony will be broadcast nationally on March 26.

