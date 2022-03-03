Adam Pawlak, Public Market announce cooking class collaboration

article

Chef Adam Pawlak and the Milwaukee Public Market announced Thursday, March 3 their plans to launch a new cooking class series. Classes will take place on March 24, March 29, April 19, April 27, May 17 and May 26.

"I’m really looking forward to this opportunity," said Pawlak. "I love getting to work with people and share my love of food and cooking with all levels of culinary experience. These classes offer great opportunities for people to learn more about many aspects of food and how to create great, unique dining experiences at home."

Chef Pawlak’s classes will feature a combination of pasta making, fine dining, and even dishes and elements from Pawlak’s time on the reality show, Hell’s Kitchen, where he was a contestant during season 19.

According to a press release, each class will take place in the Public Market’s second level "Madame Kuony’s Kitchen" from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. At the conclusion of the classes, a Q&A will be held to offer attendees the chance to ask Chef Pawlak more detailed questions.

All classes are demonstration format and include free parking in the Market parking lot, printed recipes, and tastings of each dish.

Interested parties can sign up for individual classes or multiple dates, and will be required to reserve their seat online for $45.00 per class. Early registration is encouraged, as classes sizes will be limited in capacity to offer a more intimate setting with Chef Pawlak.