Active Streets for walking, biking, running shut down for season

City of Milwaukee streets repurposed for people walking, biking, running, or wheeling will fully reopen to vehicular traffic the week of Nov. 16.

A news release says Milwaukee Active Streets, launched in May of 2020, is a pilot program to encourage outdoor activity while maintaining proper physical distancing by use of the street. It is a collaboration among Milwaukee County Parks, the City of Milwaukee, the Village of Shorewood, and the City of West Allis.

County parkways with no houses along them were completely closed to car traffic. County parkways and City streets with houses along them were designated “local traffic” only, meaning open to drivers who were visiting, delivering to, or living at those residences.

Milwaukee Active Streets differs from the Active Streets for Business program to allow outdoor dining spaces which will continue through March 15, 2021.