Active shooter shot and killed at Ft. Detrick was Navy medic; 2 victims in critical condition

An active shooter that was shot and killed at Ft. Detrick in Frederick, Maryland Tuesday morning was a Navy medic, officials confirmed.

The 38-year-old gunman allegedly shot two men around 8:20 a.m. at a the nearby Riverside Tech Park in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. The two victims were flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where they remain in critical condition.

According to authorities, the shooter then made his way to at Ft. Detrick where he was shot and killed.

The shooting sent Frederick schools and the military into lockdown for several hours.

Maryland State Police are assisting in the investigation and Gov. Hogan has been briefed on the situation.

