Acting Mayor Johnson attends Ukrainian Sunday service

As war unfolds thousands of miles away, families in Milwaukee are relying on their faith.

Members of Milwaukee's Ukrainian community gathered for Sunday service March 6.

There was a song to start service at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Milwaukee. People packed pews on the first Sunday of the Lenten season.

"I just want to pray again, so much for Ukraine. For peace. I’m excited there is going to be a lot of people because prayer makes a difference," said Anna Kovnatska.

She is from Ukraine.

Watching Russia invade her home country has been difficult.

"It really breaks my heart to see all the places I’ve been being bombed and all my family and friends being in bomb shelter hoping to survive," said Kovnatska.

Service included several prayers for leaders and the armed forces.

"With what is going on in Ukraine right now, I thought was important to continue to show support as mayor and as a citizen here in Milwaukee for the Ukrainian community that we have in the city," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson attended church, did a reading and addressed those gathered to offer his support.

"I would ask Milwaukeeans, again, if there’s opportunities for them to contribute to the effort, they find their favorite charity and do that," said Johnson.

Hearts are heavy, with parishioners relying on their faith as the crisis continues.

"I’m hoping it is going to end soon and I’m going to get back," said Kovnatska.

Two collections were taken Sunday: One for Ukrainian refugee relief, and the other for the church.