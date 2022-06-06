Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina to be sentenced Monday

Andrez Martina, the man convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, will be sentenced on Monday, June 6.

A Milwaukee County judge found Andrez Martina guilty on all charges on Thursday, May 5 – including first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of a child, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Andrez Martina

According to prosecutors, Martina believed Smith had stolen money out of his wallet. Smith's 8-year-old brother allegedly told police that Martina struck Smith with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack and cane." Andre Smith suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Martina took the stand, arguing he acted against the 12-year-old because he had a gun pointed at him. In court Thursday, the judge said that based on the testimony, it was clear the 12-year-old boy picked up a gun. But the judge believed the boy was acting in his own self-defense.

Martina admitted multiple times to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when his grandchildren slept over his house last August.

He says when he confronted his grandson for the missing cash, the child pulled out a gun stored in the home.

Andre Smith

His defense attorney asked the judge to consider a lesser charge -- arguing his client used imperfect self-defense in the situation. The prosecution argued against this claim.

"The defendant takes the gun away from Andre before any of the lethal blows are delivered to Andre," the prosecution said.

In her verdict, the judge says the child was likely acting in self-defense based on his younger brother's testimony.