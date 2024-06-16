MCSO responds to accident on I-41/US-45, squad hit by another vehicle

article

An accident on I-41/US-45 northbound near Appleton Ave. in Milwaukee left several vehicles in the ditch and caused significant backups on Sunday, June 16.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, an MCSO squad was with a disabled vehicle that was in the ditch off of the freeway near Florist.

Due to the heavy rain, a car spun out and hit the squad vehicle that was waiting for a tow.

Several vehicles were in the ditch

One vehicle involved did roll over. The driver was fine, but was initially unable to get out of the vehicle.

There were no injuries to the deputy or person in the squad vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.