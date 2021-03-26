Absentee voting deadlines approaching for 2021 spring election

article

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging state residents who are voting absentee by mail for the upcoming spring general election to act soon.

"More than 390,000 Wisconsin voters have requested absentee ballots by mail, but less than 96,000 have been recorded as returned," said Meagan Wolfe, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission in a news release. "Your ballot must arrive by Election Day to be counted and the US Postal Service says it can take up to seven days for a letter to arrive. If you’re planning to mail your ballot back, you should mail it back as soon as possible."

Registered voters can make their requests online at https://myvote.wi.gov.

Voters running up against absentee voting by-mail deadlines have the option of voting absentee in-person in their clerk’s office or a satellite voting location.