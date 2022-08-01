Absentee ballot loophole? Wisconsin man investigated for fraud

Can someone request your ballot for you without your permission? A Racine County man said he was proving a security loophole. Now, the state is investigating him for voter fraud.

The person who requested the ballots notified the people whose ballots were requested, along with the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff admits he told the man he would not arrest him. He now says that is because criminal arrests take time. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's office says they requested the state attorney general investigate.

"We were able to successfully mine Cory Mason’s ballot," said Harry Wait of his bogus ballot request.

Wait said he requested the ballots for Racine's mayor and several others.

"I think what Harry Wait has done is stolen a ballot. And he should face the criminal consequences of that," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

Wait said he was proving the vulnerabilities in the state's MyVote Wisconsin page. He says armed with the voter's date of birth and name and nothing more, he was able to get the ballots delivered to him. He did have to check the box on the website attesting he was the person he claimed to be.

"I believe there are people who are systematically harvesting these ballots, I don’t have proof," Wait said.

In reaction, the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday called an emergency meeting.

"If someone has the personal information of another individual, they could unlawfully request a ballot in their name. Just like a nefarious individual could misuse the personal information or identity of someone to commit something like a financial fraud, someone can also unlawfully use an individual’s personal information to commit election fraud," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator.

Wolfe said there are checks and balances.

"There are many checks in the system at both the state and the local level to prevent and detect such activity. Requesting or attempting to vote in absentee ballot in the name of another person has long been and continues to be a crime," Wolfe said.

Those checks did not stop some clerks from sending out the ballots. Nor did it stop Adrianne Melby's friend from requesting a ballot for her, as a test of the system.

"They said, 'Oh my gosh, I think I just literally ordered your absentee ballot.' I was like, are you serious?" Melby said.

A reporter with Wait's permission did request Wait's ballot for him be sent to Michigan. His town clerk in Dover called him before mailing the absentee ballot.

In a following discussion at the town hall, the clerk told Wait she knows everybody in the town. Wait responded, "Thank you. You proved that the system can work."

To request the ballot, you have to attest you are who you say you are. In light of the problem, the website now lists the laws that would be broken by fraudulently claiming otherwise. "The above address and name are mine and correct. Any person who impersonates a registered elector, poses as another person for the purpose of voting at an election, falsely procures registration or election materials, or otherwise violates the law will be referred for prosecution."

FOX6 asked Wait how he could defend breaking the law. "Breaking the law to save the republic. I’ll take the penalty any day of the week," he responded.

"You don’t get to rob a bank and then say you’re immune from robbing the bank because I showed everybody how terrible it was that I robbed a bank," Mayor Mason said.

If charged and convicted, Wait now faces the possibility of $10,000 in fines and up to 3 ½ years in jail.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator says they are reminding clerks to doublecheck requests like this. Wolfe adds that their data can flag if someone is making multiple requests to the same address.

She says since April, more than 4,000 people have requested an absentee ballot be sent to an address other than their residence on file. The commissioners agreed to send those people a postcard double checking the validity of the request.