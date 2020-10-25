MPD: Abduction leads to shooting near Booth and Glover, 2 injured

article

Police are investigating an abduction on the northwest side of the city that led to a shooting in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was forced into a vehicle by her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend near N. 85th Street and Brown Deer Rd. They ended up struggling over a gun near Booth and Glover. The woman was shot one time. The man was shot multiple times.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

The male was taken into custody by police.

The investigation into this case is on-going.

