Rodgers' reputation with Packers fans in jeopardy: 'Damaged goods'

Whether Aaron Rodgers plays for the Green Bay Packers again or not, marketing experts say his image may be permanently damaged.

It was reported in late April that the quarterback was so "disgruntled" with the team that he did not want to return.

At Jeff's Sports in Brookfield, there are a lot of Rodgers jerseys, cards, signed helmets. How much will they be worth in a week? It depends who you ask.

Just a few short months ago, Packers fans were proudly wearing Rodgers' jersey as he led the team in the playoffs. Now, even a signed jersey is hard to move off the shelf.

"It’s been an interesting week to say the least with Aaron Rodgers right now. I got a lot of people asking me what’s this going to do to his memorabilia?" said Jeff Lemieux, owner of Jeff's Sports.

Lemieux said it's hard to guess what the drama will mean for his stock; some don't want to touch it, others want to get their hands on it in case Rodgers is gone for good.

"If he would leave, heaven forbid he leaves, hopefully, he stays, but if he would leave it could affect his pricing here," Lemieux said.

The Rodgers name is already taking a hit in the marketing world. For years, he has been the face of Bergstrom Automotive. But when a Bergstrom advertisement played at Tuesday night's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball game near Appleton, fans reportedly booed.

"Aaron Rodgers looks disloyal to Green Bay. That’s the way it comes across, so I’m not surprised at all that they booed him," said Evan Zeppos, public relations counselor at Michael's Best Strategies.

Zeppos has worked in the marketing world for more than 20 years. He said, while national companies may still work with Rodgers, local companies could shy away.

"I don’t think he’s going to get many more ads in Wisconsin if he stays," Zeppos said. "He’s damaged goods here in this state."

Lemieux is a bit more optimistic about Wisconsinite's ability to forgive; Brett Favre merchandise is still one of his best sellers.

