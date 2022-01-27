Expand / Collapse search

A Sunday staple: Hot ham and rolls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Sunday hot ham and rolls is one of those long-standing traditions for many in southeast Wisconsin. Molly Snyder, with OnMilwaukee.com, shares some of the best spots in the city to score the Sunday staple.

Honoring the hot ham and rolls Wisconsin tradition.

Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the Wisconsin tradition of hot ham and rolls.

