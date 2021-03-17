'A nightmare:' Year after closure, restaurants see 30% drop in sales

Wisconsin bars and restaurants closed exactly one year ago Wednesday, March 17. While they were open for St. Patrick's Day 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a "devastating impact."



The Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s best estimate is that 10% to 15% of the state’s restaurants permanently closed. A National Restaurant Association survey finds Wisconsin restaurants saw a 30% drop in sales from January 2020 to January 2021.

It's been hard for bars, too.

Everything changed on St. Patrick's Day 2020 when Governor Tony Evers ordered bars closed at 5 p.m.

"It was a nightmare, and for me with not knowing what the future would hold, that day is my bread and butter. That day pays my bills that I had gotten from all winter," said JJ McAuliffe, owner of McAuliffe's Pub in Racine.

McAuliffe saw friends die during the pandemic and business dry up.

"I was angry back then, but now I understand," said McAuliffe.

A year later comes the hindsight of 2020.

"For a time being, it was a good idea. But this long, it’s time we start opening back up," said Cahnrad Cagle, patron.

Drinks are being poured once again, with some twists -- keeping the bar at 50% occupancy, and they’ve cordoned off where people order.

McAuliffe received a grant from the city which he says paid three months' worth of bills, and he got some money from the most recent batch of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which he says will help them follow occupancy limits.

Other spots shut down permanently, like the Trysting Place in Menomonee Falls, now selling everything, including cups, the ice machine and even the kitchen sink.

Harvard and Brown University’s "Track the Recovery" estimated 45% fewer Wisconsin leisure and hospitality small businesses were open in March 2021 compared with January 2020.

The National Restaurant Association says 110,000 of the country’s restaurants were closed by Dec. 1, temporarily or permanently.

A National Restaurant Association survey finds Wisconsin restaurants saw a 30% drop in sales from January 2020 to January 2021, and 62% of Wisconsin restaurant operators don’t expect a return to normal for seven months or more.

"The covid situation has made me a smarter businessman, budget-wise," said McAuliffe.

"It’s been a year, but hopefully with the vaccines, I hope that that is going to be a good sign of things to come," said Andrew Sweetman, bartender.

The National Restaurant Association survey found 13% of Wisconsin restaurant owners said they probably or definitely would be closed within three months without federal relief money. The latest package will pump $28.6 billion into restaurants that lost money in 2020. Those companies cannot own more than 20 locations and can’t be publicly traded.