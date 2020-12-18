Decorating cookies is a holiday tradition for many families -- but if you're not feeling like baking your own this year -- you can enlist some help from the pros. Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at local bakeries that are offering cookie decorating kits.

Black Twig Bakery

1455 Underwood Ave., Wauwatosa, (414) 231-3327

C. Adams Bakery

Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N Water St., (414) 271-1871

Both Black Twig Bakery and C. Adams Bakery are offering build-your-own gingerbread house kits, a fun, edible project you can tackle to add to your holiday decor (or simply build to munch on for the holiday). Each kit includes all of the gingerbread cookie shapes needed to build your own gingerbread house, plus candy for customizing, a piping bag, and a recipe for frosting which will ensure your gingerbread house is ultra sturdy ($18). The kits are available for purchase at the shop. But they do tend to sell out, so customers are welcome to call ahead and pre-pay to have one (or more) set aside for them to pick up.

Classy Girl Cupcakes

825 N Jefferson St., (414) 270-1877

classygirlcupcakes.com

Classy Girl Cupcakes is offering a sugar cookie decorating kit featuring 12 scratch-baked sugar cookies in assorted holiday shapes (Christmas trees, snowflakes, wreaths, and gingerbread men), three piping bags of homemade buttercream frosting in white, green, and red; and four containers of festive sprinkles for $32. Kits are available for pre-order online through Dec. 21, with pickup through Dec. 24. A Christmas cupcake decorating kit is also available.

Greige Patisserie

408 W. Florida St., (414) 252-0143

greigemke.com

Greige is offering sugar cookie decorating kits featuring adorable (and buttery delicious) holiday-themed sugar cookie cut-outs complete with frosting and sprinkles to make them your own. Cookies can be purchased on their own (a dozen for $10) or as a kit with red, white, green and brown buttercream frosting (in piping bags), four assorted sprinkles, and spreading sticks for $18. Ask about their red velvet cupcake decorating kits as well! Kits can be ordered by phone for pick-up at the patisserie (always good to call to check on availability, especially as the holidays approach).

Dairyland

924 E. Rawson Ave., (414) 531-5772

ilovedairyland.com

Dairyland (yes, the new restaurant with the awesome burgers!) is offering two decorate-your-own cookie kits made by Pastry Chef Katie Fogle, including one that allows you to use your own cookie cutters to create custom shapes to bake at home.

The Artist DIY Cookie Kit includes a dozen pre-baked cookies (with a choice of sugar cookies or gingerbread), plus a your choice of decorating kits ($30).

Christmas: includes three 4 oz bags of royal icing in red, white and green and a packet of custom sprinkles

Winter: includes three 4 oz bags of royal icing in white, light blue and blue

The Holiday Cookie Baker Kit includes a pound of dough (with a choice of sugar cookie dough or gingerbread), enough to make a dozen of cookies, plus a choice of decorations ($25).

Christmas: includes three 4 oz bags of royal icing in red, white and green and a packet of custom sprinkles

Winter: includes three 4 oz bags of royal icing in white, light blue and blue

Cookie kits can be pre-ordered online for pick-up. Pre-orders will be available Friday through Monday (Dec. 4-7 and Dec. 11-14), with curbside pick-up the following Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.. Cookies will also be available to order Dec. 18 (before 8 p.m.), with curbside pick-up on Dec. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email eat@ilovedairyland.com

Signature Sweets

3801 N. Oakland Ave., (414) 539-3138

signaturesweetskim.com

[Read more about Signature Sweets, which opens Dec. 12]

Signature Sweets is offering paint-your-own holiday cookies. Each kit includes one fondant-covered sugar cookie with a Christmas themed design outlined on it, one pallete of edible paints, and one food safe paint brush ($5.50)

Kits are available to order online; they can be picked up at Signature Sweets or shipped. They will also be available in the newly-opened bakery starting Dec. 12.

Stone Creek Coffee

Find a cafe near you

The Stone Creek Bakery has also created decorate-your-own cookie kits, which include a dozen 2.5 to 3-inch break-resistant sugar cookies, one pint of dry ingredients to make royal icing (plus instructions), one pint of dry ingredients for flat icing (with instructions), a recipe card, three piping bags and five cups of sprinkles and sanding sugars for customizing your creations ($20).

Cookie kits are available in all Stone Creek cafes. Special orders can also be made by calling the cafe or the Stone Creek customer care line at (414) 270-1008. Orders placed by phone can be picked up at the cafe of your choice.

Purchase a kit and you could also win a 5-pound bag of Stone Creek Santa’s Revenge coffee. All you have to do is share a photo of your decorated cookies on Instagram. You must tag @StoneCreekCoffee and use #IClothedMyCookie.

Entries will be judged by the Stone Creek baking team and a winner will be announced on Dec. 26. Good luck!

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E. Vine St., (414) 763-3021

unclewolfies.com

Uncle Wolfie's is offering a deluxe cookie decorating kit featuriing 30 sugar cookies with three bags of icing (red, green, and white), and three types of sprinkles ($35). Orders can be placed online for pick-up at the restaurant (24 hours notice required).