Milwaukee domestic-violence shooting, man critical, another arrested

article

A Milwaukee man, 40, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting during an argument near 99th and Appleton Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Police said a Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested.

MPD said this was domestic-violence related, and shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. during an argument.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges are expected against the 22-year-old.

Shooting near 99th and Appleton, Milwaukee