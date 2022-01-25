Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee domestic-violence shooting, man critical, another arrested

Shooting near 99th and Appleton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 40, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting during an argument near 99th and Appleton Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Police said a Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested.

MPD said this was domestic-violence related, and shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. during an argument. 

Charges are expected against the 22-year-old. 

