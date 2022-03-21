98th and Lisbon armed robbery; Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 98th and Lisbon on Saturday, March 19.

Police say the armed suspect approached the victim around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, demanded and obtained property from the victim.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 25-30 years old, 6’ tall, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.