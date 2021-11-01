Expand / Collapse search

96th and Brown Deer shooting: Teen injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 96th and Brown Deer around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

The victim, a 17-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by an acquaintance.  The victim is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be robbery-related. 

Police are seeking a known suspect and two unknown suspects in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

