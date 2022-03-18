article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night, March 17 near 96th and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m.

The victim has been identified as a 24-year-old man.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.