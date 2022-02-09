Expand / Collapse search

93rd and Goodrich homicide, man dead: medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:24PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

93rd and Goodrich homicide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a homicide near 93rd Street and Goodrich Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as an adult male. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

93rd and Goodrich homicide in Milwaukee

George Reel sentenced 20 years; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh
article

George Reel sentenced 20 years; fatal crash at 60th and Burleigh

A Milwaukee County judge sentencing George Reel to 20 years in prison following his conviction tied to a fatal crash that happened at 60th and Burleigh in December 2020.

Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum
article

Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin gains momentum

The push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin enjoys some bipartisan support, but backers of bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won't happen this year.

Milwaukee Hart Auto crash, carjacking victim supported by church

A Milwaukee Lyft driver was held at gunpoint and had her Jeep stolen last Tuesday, Feb. 1. The next day, her vehicle was involved in a police chase that ended with a crash near 76th and Villard.