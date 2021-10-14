Expand / Collapse search

91st and Bradley crash; driver in serious condition after striking pole, tree

Milwaukee police are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 13 near 91st and Bradley.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a serious collision that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at approximately 6:06 p.m. near 91st Street and Bradley Road.  

According to police, a vehicle was observed by officers travelling at a high rate of speed, losing control, and striking a pole and then hit a tree. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The driver is in serious condition and is expected not to survive. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.

