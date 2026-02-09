What is that smell? Wisconsin residents report mysterious odor

article

The Brief An unknown odor has been reported across multiple Midwestern states, including Wisconsin. The odor is described as a chemical, burning electrical, or vinegar-like smell in the air. There have been no reports of illness or injuries associated with the smell.



Residents in parts of southeast Wisconsin on Monday reported an unexplained chemical or burning electrical odor in the air.

Unknown odor

What we know:

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue said they have received multiple 911 calls reporting an unknown odor described as a chemical, burning electrical, or vinegar-like smell in the air.

According to officials, these reports have been ongoing for several hours, and cover a wide area, from central Illinois through Indiana and as far north as Pleasant Prairie.

Officials said the smell appears to be originating from a location south of our area.

There have been no reports of illness or injuries associated with the smell.

What they're saying:

"We are actively working with Kenosha County Emergency Management, our mutual-aid partners in Illinois, and other regional response agencies to identify the source and continue monitoring the situation," said Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

Officials ask residents to call 911 only if they are experiencing symptoms, an emergency develops, or there is an immediate danger.