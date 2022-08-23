90th and Daphne shooting; man seriously wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Aug. 22 near 90th and Daphne. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are domestic related. Milwaukee police have the suspect in custody.

Charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.