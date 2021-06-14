9 splash pads, wading pools open in Milwaukee County

Need a place to beat the heat? Nine splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County are open.

The following locations are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 15:

Cooper Park

Dineen Park

Humboldt Park

Lindbergh Park

Madison Park

Mithcell Park

Moody Park

Pulaski-Cudahy Park

Sherman Park

County officials say more will open starting Saturday, June 19.