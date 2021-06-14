9 splash pads, wading pools open in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Need a place to beat the heat? Nine splash pads and wading pools in Milwaukee County are open.
The following locations are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Aug. 15:
- Cooper Park
- Dineen Park
- Humboldt Park
- Lindbergh Park
- Madison Park
- Mithcell Park
- Moody Park
- Pulaski-Cudahy Park
- Sherman Park
County officials say more will open starting Saturday, June 19.
