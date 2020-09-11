9/11 ceremony to be held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Milwaukee and state leaders will honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11th, 2001 with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Friday.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the field in Pennsylvania.

Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive David Crowley will be joined by other city and county officials for a private memorial ceremony in remembrance of 9/11. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this event will be closed to the public. Members of the public can watch a live stream of the ceremony on the War Memorial Center’s Facebook page here.

The ceremony typicall includes speeches from local leaders and a wreath-laying ceremony.