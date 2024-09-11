9/11 ceremony held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

The Brief Milwaukee and state leaders honor the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center. On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.



Ceremonies of remembrance will take place around the country on 9/11, including in Milwaukee. Milwaukee and state leaders honored the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Wednesday.

City leaders and local veterans came together for a ceremony honoring those lost during the attacks, laying wreaths representing the civilians, military, law enforcement and first responders.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.

9/11 Events

Milwaukee Mitchell International

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) will come together on Wednesday, Sept. 11, on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. The TSA color guard will present the colors, and there will also be a moment of silence.

Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums

The Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will honor the firefighters, police officers and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

This tribute will take place at Milwaukee City Hall Plaza located on East Wells and North Water Street, at 7:46 am, the exact time that the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade

Center in New York City.

Evers Administration to Host Day of Service at Lake Kegonsa State Park

Gov. Evers, together with members of the Evers Administration, will participate in service events at Lake Kegonsa State Park as part of the state Day of Service and Remembrance.

Milwaukee VA

The Milwaukee VA is hosting two events to mark Patriot Day and the National Day of Service and Remembrance. The first will occur in the morning, when community volunteers will clean headstones at Wood National Cemetery. In the afternoon, the medical center will host a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony to honor Veterans who served in the post-9/11 era as well as seven local post-9/11 Veterans who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan and are interred on the Milwaukee VA grounds at Wood National Cemetery.

Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial and Education Center will hold its annual remembrance event on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The ceremony will take place at the memorial site in Kewaskum, Wisconsin.

