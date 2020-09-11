9/11 ceremony held at Milwaukee County War Memorial Center

Milwaukee and state leaders honored the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11th, 2001 with a special ceremony at the Milwaukee War Memorial Center on Friday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, this event was closed to the public.

"It was the optimistic spirit of the American people that brought us together and moved us forward, and 19 years later we find ourselves trying to move forward in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," said County Executive David Crowley.

On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the field in Pennsylvania.

Mayor Tom Barrett and County Executive David Crowley were joined by other city and county officials for a private memorial ceremony in remembrance of 9/11.

"When the question arose as to whether we should meet this year, the county executive and I and others immediately said 'absolutely yes'. This is too important a ceremony, a memorial, to do virtually," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

"The ultimate sacrifice is for an individual to lay down their life for another, and we saw that on 9/11. We also saw the country come together on 9/11. That unity is something we should always remember as Americans," said Michael Brunson, Milwaukee Police Department Acting Chief.