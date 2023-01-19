82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.

The shooter is described as an African American man, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black facemask, a black sweatshirt with red lettering on the front and tan pants. Officials described the shooter's vehicle as a tan Toyota 4-door with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.